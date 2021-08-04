Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $63.88 on Friday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

