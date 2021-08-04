Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Proofpoint also reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFPT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

