Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. CSX posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,768,341. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CSX by 197.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,365,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,318 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

