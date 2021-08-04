Zacks: Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 103,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,635. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

