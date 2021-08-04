Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
