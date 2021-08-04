Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,125,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

