Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,275. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

