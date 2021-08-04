Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.34). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

REPL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 253,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,954. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.