Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $79.17

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.17, but opened at $82.15. Xometry shares last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 712 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xometry stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

