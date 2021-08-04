Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 4.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,289 shares of company stock worth $4,917,172 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

