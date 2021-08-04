Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 492,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

