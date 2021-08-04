Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $430-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.34 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 229,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.97. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -136.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

