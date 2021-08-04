WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WOW opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

