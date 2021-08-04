Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys Shares of 166,178 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 166,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. iShares MSCI Chile ETF makes up 2.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 475.2% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ECH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 203,009 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.