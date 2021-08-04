Westwood Management Corp IL Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in TransUnion by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $119.73. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

