Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 9,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 94,059 shares.The stock last traded at $27.08 and had previously closed at $26.72.

The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

