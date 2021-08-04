Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

WLK opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

