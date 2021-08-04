Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 4,922,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,374. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

