Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PLBY Group (PLBY)

- 8/3/2021 – PLBY Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
- 7/28/2021 – PLBY Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
- 7/27/2021 – PLBY Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
- 7/21/2021 – PLBY Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
- 7/20/2021 – PLBY Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
- 7/14/2021 – PLBY Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
- 6/24/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 941,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,296. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 49,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
