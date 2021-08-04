Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,218 shares of company stock valued at $320,301 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

