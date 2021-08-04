Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $116.00. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

