Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,214 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFV opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95.

