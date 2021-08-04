WCF Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
