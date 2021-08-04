WCF Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

