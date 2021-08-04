Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.96. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.79 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,039 shares of company stock worth $9,425,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

