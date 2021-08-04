Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $110,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 438,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,428. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

