Vonage (VG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vonage has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.38, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

