Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 49,030 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,030 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

