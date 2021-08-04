Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 17,603 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $16,713,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

