Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ COUR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.