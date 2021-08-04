Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

