Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 329.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 139.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 17.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 166,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

