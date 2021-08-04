Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $237.27. 275,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

