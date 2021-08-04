Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,598,066 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.26. 113,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

