Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Masimo by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $115,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo stock opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.22. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

