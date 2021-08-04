Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,019 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,793 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -455.61 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

