Virtu Financial LLC Invests $254,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

