Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 152,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 825,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after buying an additional 144,479 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

