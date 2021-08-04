Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $18,604,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

