Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Sells $43,396.08 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $43,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VICR stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $251,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.