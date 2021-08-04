Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Sells $43,396.08 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $43,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
VICR stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $119.63.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
