Verso (VRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRS opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

