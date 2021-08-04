Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$11.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.32.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.84 and a one year high of C$11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

