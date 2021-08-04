Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $4,715,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 219,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

