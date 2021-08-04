Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veritone stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,854. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

