Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $187.54. 47,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.08. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

