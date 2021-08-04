Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 32,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,520. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $512.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

