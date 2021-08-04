Veracity Capital LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,364,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,080,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,719.13. 18,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

