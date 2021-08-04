Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.80. 1,566,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

