Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.440 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.44 EPS.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 10,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

