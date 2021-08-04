Varonis Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,133 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average volume of 170 call options.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

