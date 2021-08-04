Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

