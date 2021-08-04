Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.62. 13,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.88.

